The Danville Area Chamber Of Commerce is holding a soup and chili day as a scholarship fundraiser, March 12, 2019. Proceeds from the Soup and Chili Day will be used to create scholarships for 2 Graduating seniors from Danville High School. Tickets will be $5. Tickets may be purchased at chambers Bank, The Yell County Record, Danville High School Office, Wayne Farms, State Farm, CSI or any Chamber Member. The Chamber Of Commerce invites everyone to join them at the Danville First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. your $5 ticket will include Soup or Chili, Dessert, and a Drink.

If you are interested in lending a hand or have any question feel free to contact Chamber President Nickolas Mann. 479-495-4640.