Farm Bureau Scholarship

Yell County Farm Bureau would like to announce the 2019 Scholarship opportunity. Application deadline is April 15. Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Yell County resident. High school senior from an accredited public, private, or home school in Yell County or a currently enrolled college student who otherwise meets all eligibility requirements. Applicants must be the child, grandchild, or member themselves of the Yell County Farm Bureau at the time of application. Enroll and pursue a degree, of applicants’ choice, at a university in Arkansas offering a degree in that area of study. Preference will be given to agriculture and family & consumer science majors.

This is a four-year scholarship in the amount of $500 per semester. Additional requirements that must be met to receive the full $4,000 amount are:

Continue to pursue a degree as a full-time student. Maintain a 2.0 minimum grade point the first two semesters and a 2.25 GPA the following six semesters. The $500 will be paid at the ened of each semester to the recipient upon proof that the above criteria were met. Scholarship amount will be pro-rated if awarded to a currently enrolled college student.

Students wishing to apply should send the following information to Yell County Farm Bureau, P.O. Box 458, Danville AR 72833 no later than April 15, 2019:

Typed letter of application High school transcript and ACT score Two or more letters of reference from a principal, counselor, teacher and/or other respected community leaders. Name or membership number of the applicant or applicant’s parent or grandparent that is a member of Yell County Farm Bureau.

Letters of application and reference should reflect the student’s school and community activities, his/her economic need, their promise as a future leader, the college or university they plan to attend, and their post collegiate plans to be involved in agriculture. Questions call the Danville or Dardanelle Farm Bureau off or Richard Gray, Scholarship Chairman, 479-576-2721.