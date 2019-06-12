Local Entergy Worker, Brad Reddin, Assist In Airboat Rescue In Flood By Editor | June 12, 2019 | 0 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts YARD SALE!!! June 12, 2019 | No Comments » Yell County Fair Books Now Available June 12, 2019 | No Comments » Boys State Delegates From County June 12, 2019 | No Comments » Hinton Playing In All-Star Game June 12, 2019 | No Comments » Belleville Fire Department Receives New Fire Engine June 12, 2019 | No Comments »