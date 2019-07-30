Jim “Elton” Walkup, Professional Baseball Player By Editor | July 30, 2019 | 0 One Of 5 Major League Baseball Players From Yell Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Chicken Fry August 10th July 30, 2019 | No Comments » Judith Ann Whitlow, Nurse Of The Year July 30, 2019 | No Comments » Cross Graduates From Police Academy July 30, 2019 | No Comments » Restoration Conference Receives Approval By Havana Council July 30, 2019 | No Comments » Danville Has New Fire And Rescue Truck, City Council Acts On Bonds July 30, 2019 | No Comments »