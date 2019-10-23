Baskin And Henderson To Exchange Vows, 26th

Shawn and LaDona Baskin would like to announce the engagement & upcoming wedding of their daughter, Brittney Baskin to Nathan Henderson.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Bonnie Baskin and the late Vernon Baskin of Ola, the late Betty Tiner of Benton, and Roger Henry of Rover. Brittney is a registered Nurse in the Critical Care Unit at Conway Regional Medical Center.

The groom-elect is the son of Dooley Henderson & Heather Albertson. He is the grandson of the late Robert Henderson and the late Wilma Henderson Harris of Hattiville, Gary Monroe of NY, and Diane & Harry Abercrombie of Springfield. Nathan works at Green Bay Packaging Inc. in Morrilton.

The wedding will be October 26th at 5:30pm at Meadow on the Mountain in Atkins, AR. With a reception immediately following. Invitations have been sent.