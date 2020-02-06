Tax Program at the Yell County Library

Are you getting ready to file taxes? Looking for some tax prep tips?

The Yell County Library and the Yell County Extension office are partnering up to offer a Tax Program on Monday, February 10th at 5:00pm at the Yell County Library, 904 Atlanta St, Danville, AR 72833. During the Tax program, we will go over free tax preparation options, how to build wealth with your refund, and how to prepare for tax season. For more information, call Rachel Chaney at the Yell County Extension office. This program will also be offered at the Arkansas River Valley Regional Library in Dardanelle on March 16th at 5:30 pm.

