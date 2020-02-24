Yell County Voting Centers Are Reduced To Nine By Editor | February 24, 2020 | 0 Early Voting Underway In Danville, Dardanelle No Voting Center Between Danville & Dardanelle Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Ribbon Cutting At New Boutique February 24, 2020 | No Comments » WYC Girls District Champions February 24, 2020 | No Comments » 15th Drug Force Agent Attends Nat’l Officers Conference February 24, 2020 | No Comments » First Responders Training Underway February 24, 2020 | No Comments »