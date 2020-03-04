Election Results – Click to View Full Results

YELL COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS

March 3, 2020

Danville School Board
Robert Caldwell — 79
Ashley McKnight – 71

State Representative
Marcus Richmond — 60
Jim Reynolds ——— 14

Dardanelle Constable
Clay Lewallen — 124
Ed Vestal ———– 327

State District Court
Carol Collins —— 1,246
Dale Lipsmeyer — 557
Brian Mueller —– 602

Dardanelle School
Russell Brown —– 111
Jami Kendrick —— 129

U.S. President (Democrat)
Joe Biden ———- 341
Mike Bloomberg — 161
Bernie Sanders —- 166
Elizabeth Warren — 68

U. S. President (Republican)
Donald Trump —— 1,418
Bill Weld ————- 17
Roque DeLa Fuente 6

