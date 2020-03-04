Election Results – Click to View Full Results
YELL COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
March 3, 2020
Danville School Board
Robert Caldwell — 79
Ashley McKnight – 71
State Representative
Marcus Richmond — 60
Jim Reynolds ——— 14
Dardanelle Constable
Clay Lewallen — 124
Ed Vestal ———– 327
State District Court
Carol Collins —— 1,246
Dale Lipsmeyer — 557
Brian Mueller —– 602
Dardanelle School
Russell Brown —– 111
Jami Kendrick —— 129
U.S. President (Democrat)
Joe Biden ———- 341
Mike Bloomberg — 161
Bernie Sanders —- 166
Elizabeth Warren — 68
U. S. President (Republican)
Donald Trump —— 1,418
Bill Weld ————- 17
Roque DeLa Fuente 6