SALEM CEMETERY DECORATION ON MAY 17

Decoration Day at Salem Cemetery between Plainview and Kingston, as always, will be the third Sunday of May – this year being May 17. Please come out and remember your loved ones as you decorate their graves. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 problem, there will not be a church service this year. Please keep your “social distance” as you visit in the cemetery this year.

The annual work day was scheduled for this past Saturday, May 2. If you need to do any work on or around your loved ones’ graves you still have next Saturday, May 9, available.

Please consider financially supporting the maintenance and upkeep of the Salem Cemetery and property. The cemetery committee and mowing crew does an outstanding job of caring for the cemetery property and church building. It costs a good deal to keep the property maintained in such a good condition. You may send donations to: Salem Cemetery Fund, 10398 Forrest Lane, Ola, AR 72853.