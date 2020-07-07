Tragedy Strikes Browning Family

A one-vehicle accident on July 5th claimed the life of Megan Browning, 33, of Springdale and her unborn child on Interstate 40.

According to the accident report, the highway was wet when the vehicle, a 2012 Hyundai, driven by her husband, Deron Johnson, 33, left the Interstate striking a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and Deron was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock.

She was the daughter of longtime Danville teacher, Pauletta Browning. See obituary this issue.