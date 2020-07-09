Leave a Comment

The Western Yell County class of 2020 will have their commencement ceremony on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 pm at Wolverine Stadium. There are a few requirements set forth by the Arkansas Departmment of Health (ADH) and the Departmment of Education.

All people in attendance 10 years and older are required to wear a face covering/mask. Masks will be provided at the entrance for those who do not have one.

There will be no congregating before or are after the ceremony.