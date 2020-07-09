Leave a Comment

The Western Yell County class of 2020 will have their commencement ceremony on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 pm at Wolverine Stadium. There are a few requirements set forth by the Arkansas Departmment of Health (ADH) and the Departmment of Education.
All people in attendance 10 years and older are required to wear a face covering/mask. Masks will be provided at the entrance for those who do not have one.
There will be no congregating before or are after the ceremony.
Graduates, board members, and administration will be seated with designated places to sit at least 6 feet apart. Graduates will be allowed to remove their mask to speak and when they are receiving their diploma.
Each graduate will be allowed to have 6 guests and the family of each graduate will have 6 chairs together that will be at least 6 feet apart. Family and guests will be seated on the field.
All chairs and equipment will be disinfected before the ceremony as well as the podium between each speaker.
The measures that are being required are in accordance with CDC and ADH and are for the safety of all in attendance.
Thank you.