Phil Privette from Turning Point Ministries will be ministering

at New Life Outreach on Hwy 10 W of Danville, Sunday, September 20

at 10 am & 6 pm.

Phil & his wife, Jeri have witnessed life-saving and life-changing miracles

both personally and during their international travels. Their desire is to preach the

life-altering Word of God and to witness the power of the anointing that follows.

Phil graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center and assisted the late

Kenneth E. Hagin for ten years.

Pastor W.A. Gorman and congregation invites everyone to come and be blessed!