Charges Filed In Yell Against Smith

The Yell County Record has just received information that charges have been filed with Yell County Prosecutor Thomas Tatum II against former Danville girls’ basketball coach Ryan Smith. Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett served a warrant to Smith today, charging him with 15 counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a minor and four counts of video voyeurism. Please follow our website and Facebook page for the latest information regarding this breaking story.