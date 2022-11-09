Unofficial Election Results

Yell County — November 8, 2022

*Projected Winner

State Representative

Rep Richmond* 2705

John Catlett 1414

Yell County Sheriff

Nick Gault 3801

Gary Morrison 1445

Justice of the Peace

Brent Montgomery 500

Ronny Crawford 233

City of Danville

Mayor

Phil Moudy 145

Bill Gilkey 147

City Of Ola

Mayor

Jeff Black 109

Keith Lewis 62

City of Havana

Mayor

Walter Gorman 43

Mary Countryman 27

City Of Plainview

Mayor

Vicki Buckman 59

Caleb Lisenbey 73

Billy Lacy 15

(Runoff between

Buckman and Lisenbey)

Alderman

Ward 2, Position 1

Loyd Miller 91

Barbara Tippy 53

WYC School Board

Zone 1

Carmen Adair 122

Christy Gorman-Over 34

ISSUE NO. 1

For Issue No 1 ——- 1946

Against Issue No 1 3068

(Legislative could call a Special Session if passes)

FAILED STATEWIDE

ISSUE NO. 2

For Issue No 2 —– 2057

Against Issue No 2 3009

(Would take a higher majority statewide vote to pass a Constitutional Amendment)

FAILED STATEWIDE

ISSUE NO. 3

For Issue No 3 ——- 2460

Against Issue No 3 — 2636

Would prevent the government from changing a person’s religious freedom if passed

FAILED STATEWIDE

ISSUE NO. 4

For Issue No 4 ——- 1938

Against Issue No 4 — 3309

Would make Marijuana legal for all Adults statewide if passed

FAILED STATEWIDE

U S Senate

Natalle James——– 836

John Boozman*—– 4249

Kenneth Cates —– 161

U S Congress

Gregory Maxwell — 148

Bruce Westerman* – 4297

John White ——— 789

Attorney General

Tim Griffin*——– 4368

Jesse Gibson ——– 869

Auditor Of State

Dennis Milligan*—- 4268

Arnold-Johnson —– 775

Simeon Snow ——- 156

Commissioner

Of State Land

Goldi Gaines ——— 885

Tommy Land*——- 4314

Governor

Chris Jones ——— 1022

Ricky Harrington 95

Sarah Sanders*—- 4157

Lt. Governor

Frank Gilbert —– 165

Kelly Krout 875

Leslie Rutledge*— 4202

Secretary of State

Anna Gorman ——

John Thurston*—-

(Votes Not Available)

State Treasurer

Paul Whitaker ——

Mark Lowery* —–

(Votes Not Available)

Ark Supreme Court

Robin Wynne*—— 2373

Chris Carnahan — 1784