WYC Interim Superintendent Named

Breaking news: Taunya Parsons, who was the WYC elementary principal has been appointed interim superintendent for the 23-24 school year.

The following is a statement from the WYC school board:

“We would like to thank Dr. Lisa Kissire for her service and contribution to our district. We wish her the best in her future endeavors. As a board, our paramount focus remains on making informed decisions for the benefit of our district, faculty, staff and students. We look forward to a successful remainder of the school year under the leadership of Mrs. Parsons.”